Babel sources: Ukrainian drones attacked an oil depot in Russia

Ukrainian-made attack drones attacked the Russian oil depot "Atlas" in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation. It was a joint operation of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) and the Special Operations Forces (SOF), Babelʼs sources in GUR reported.

There is a fire going on now. Detailed results of the operation are being clarified.

The "Atlas" oil base of the Federal Agency of State Reserves of the Russian Federation is located in the Kamensk-Shakhtinsky settlement of the Rostov region. It is part of the Russian military-industrial complex and participates in the provision of Russian occupation forces.

"Atlas" specializes in the supply of petroleum products for the Russian Armed Forces. In August 2020, the Russian media wrote that joint exercises of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and the Russian Reserve were held on the basis of the plant as part of the Kavkaz-202o exercises.