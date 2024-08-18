Defense forces of Ukraine hit a Russian oil depot in the Rostov region

On the night of August 18, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the "Kavkaz" plant in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation. Oil and oil products were stored there, which were supplied, in particular, for the needs of the Russian Armed Forces.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At least two sources of ignition were recorded on the territory of the plant. Details about the consequences of the damage are being clarified.

This attack was carried out by the forces and means of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in cooperation with the Armed Forces and other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Local Russian media wrote about the attack of 5 drones in Proletarsk. The governor stated that the fires occurred due to the alleged fall of the wreckage of the UAV. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported two downed drones over the Rostov region.