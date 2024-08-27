Three people died in the hospital in the Poltava region, after the attack on August 26

Three people who suffered from a massive Russian attack on August 26 died in a hospital in the Poltava region.
This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Philip Pronin.
Doctors continue to fight for the lives of two more people.
Yesterday, the Russians targeted an industrial facility in the Poltava region — it was known about five victims, other details of the shelling were not reported. The wreckage of the drone also damaged a private house in the Lubensky district, where a woman was injured.
- On the morning of August 26, Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. Energy facility in 15 regions was under attack.
- In total, on August 26, Russia launched 236 air targets over Ukraine — 127 missiles and 109 attack drones. Among them were "Kinzhals", "Iskander-M"/KN-23, X-101, "Kalibr" missiles and others. The Air Defense Forces shot down 102 missiles and 99 drones.