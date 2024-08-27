Three people died in the hospital in the Poltava region, after the attack on August 26

Three people who suffered from a massive Russian attack on August 26 died in a hospital in the Poltava region.

This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Philip Pronin.

Doctors continue to fight for the lives of two more people.

Yesterday, the Russians targeted an industrial facility in the Poltava region — it was known about five victims, other details of the shelling were not reported. The wreckage of the drone also damaged a private house in the Lubensky district, where a woman was injured.