A Chinese plane violated Japanʼs airspace for the first time

On the morning of August 26, the Chinese Y-9 reconnaissance aircraft briefly violated the airspace of Japan. Because of this, fighter jets took to the sky in the country.

Reuters writes about it.

The Chinese plane flew over the Danjo Islands west of the southern island of Kyushu between about 11:29 a.m. and 11:31 a.m.

In Japan, it was called the first case when a Chinese military aircraft violated the countryʼs airspace. Tokyo sent a diplomatic protest to Beijing.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned a senior official of the Chinese embassy in Tokyo to demand that such violations be prevented.