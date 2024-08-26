”A lot of damage in energy facility.” Zelensky talks about the morning missile attack

On the morning of August 26, Russia launched more than a hundred missiles of various types and almost a hundred Shahed drones over Ukraine. It was one of the greatest combined strikes.

This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Russians targeted critical and civilian infrastructure in most regions of Ukraine. There are dead and dozens of wounded — they are being helped.

"There is a lot of damage in the energy sector. But wherever there is a power outage, restoration work is already underway. Our repair crews will work around the clock. We will restore the electricity," Zelensky emphasized.

The president also emphasized the importance of air defense and the importance of deciding together with allies to shoot down Russian missiles and drones. After all, during todayʼs attack, the Russians targeted objects in Volyn, Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions and other western regions.

"In our various regions of Ukraine, we would be able to do much more to protect life if the aviation of our European neighbors worked together with our F-16s and together with our air defense," says the president.

Zelensky says that the allies should be allowed to strike Russia with long-range weapons.

"Defenders of life cannot have restrictions on their weapons, when Russia uses its own weapons of all types, as well as Shaheds and ballistics from North Korea. America, Britain, France and other partners have the power to help us stop terror. Solutions are needed," he says.