Latvia will transfer its largest batch of drones to Ukraine

Latvia has prepared 1 400 drones for shipment to Ukraine. This is the largest one-time delivery of drones from a Baltic country.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Latvia Andris Spruds.

This delivery will be final — the Ministry of Defense of Latvia has completed the previously announced purchase of over 2 500 drones from local manufacturers for Ukraine.

Spruds emphasized that, in total, Latvia transferred to Ukraine 3 000 combat drones of various types and characteristics as part of the Drone Coalition, which it heads.

At the beginning of July, the Ministry of Defense of Latvia informed that more than 2 500 combat drones of various types worth €4 million will be handed over to Ukraine. All these UAVs were produced by 7 Latvian companies. The first batch of 300 drones arrived within days of the announcement, with the rest arriving gradually.

During this year, Latvia will invest €20 million in the Drone Coalition for Ukraine, of which more than €10 million will be spent on the purchase of drones from Latvian companies.

The drone coalition for Ukraine was launched on February 17, 2024 within the framework of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine ("Ramstein" format). Latvia and Great Britain acted as co-leaders of the initiative. Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Lithuania, Estonia, Canada, and the Netherlands also joined the coalition — in total, there are already 14 countries in the coalition.

Author: Iryna Perepechko