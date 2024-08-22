The Higher Anti-Corruption Court overturned the suspicion of the ex-MP Hranovsky — SAP will appeal the decision

The investigative judge of the Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) canceled the suspicion of organizing a corruption scheme at the "Odesa Port Plant" against the former MP Oleksandr Hranovsky. The Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP) will challenge the judgeʼs decision.

The press service of SAP writes about this, without mentioning the name of the person involved. His name follows from the details of the case.

SAP does not agree with the decision of the investigating judge of the State Criminal Court dated August 20, 2024, which cancels the suspicion of the MP of Ukraine of the 8th convocation.

The SAP prosecutor believes that the evidence gathered during the pre-trial investigation indicates the involvement of Oleksandr Hranovsky in the organization of a criminal scheme that operated between March and December 2015 and caused losses to the plant of 99 million hryvnias.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office is preparing to appeal the decision in the Appeals Chamber of the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.