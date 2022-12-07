The court arrested the former MP from Poroshenkoʼs party Oleksandr Hranovskyi in absentia

The higher anti-corruption court arrested the former MP from the Petro Poroshenko "Bloc" faction Oleksandr Hranovskyi in absentia.

This was reported by the press service of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO).

A preventive measure was chosen for Hranovskyi in the form of detention as the organizer of a corruption scheme at the state-owned "Odesa Port Plant" (OPP).

The anti-corruption center (ACC) points out that the courtʼs decision is a way to declare Hranovsky wanted by Interpol. He is currently wanted internationally.

"If he appears on the territory of Ukraine, he must be detained and brought to court within 48 hours to choose a [new] preventive measure," the ACC stated.