The court arrested the former MP from Poroshenkoʼs party Oleksandr Hranovskyi in absentia

The higher anti-corruption court arrested the former MP from the Petro Poroshenko "Bloc" faction Oleksandr Hranovskyi in absentia.
This was reported by the press service of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO).
A preventive measure was chosen for Hranovskyi in the form of detention as the organizer of a corruption scheme at the state-owned "Odesa Port Plant" (OPP).
The anti-corruption center (ACC) points out that the courtʼs decision is a way to declare Hranovsky wanted by Interpol. He is currently wanted internationally.
"If he appears on the territory of Ukraine, he must be detained and brought to court within 48 hours to choose a [new] preventive measure," the ACC stated.
- On October 21, Oleksandr Hranovskyi was declared the suspicion. The scheme operated from March to December 2015 and caused the plant losses of 99 million hryvnias. The scheme was that "Odesa Port Plant" sold mineral fertilizers to a predetermined company, Newscope Estates Ltd, at below-market prices. This company then resold the goods to foreign companies at competitive prices. However, this plant was physically engaged in deliveries.
- Hranovskyiʼs assistant Olha Tkachenko, Newscope owner Pavlo Chumak, OPP officials Stepan Kiminchidzhi and Ihor Chichelnytskyi are also involved in this case. Tkachenko and Chumak left the country a long time ago and are wanted.