The former MP Oleksandr Hranovskyi was declared wanted. He appears in the scheme regarding the “Odesa Port Plant”

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) declared the former MP Oleksandr Hranovskyi wanted. He appears in the case of a corruption scheme at the "Odesa Port Plant" — it is alleged that Hranovskyi himself was its organizer.

NABU reported this on November 15.

On October 21, Oleksandr Hranovsky was declared the suspicion. The scheme operated during March-December 2015 and caused losses to the plant of 99 million hryvnias. The scheme consisted in the fact that "Odesa Port Plant" sold mineral fertilizers to a predetermined company at prices lower than market prices. This company then resold the goods to foreign companies at competitive prices. However, this plant was physically engaged in deliveries.