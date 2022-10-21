The NABU declared the suspicion of the ex-MP Hranovsky for organizing a corruption scheme at the Odesa Port Plant

The National Anti-corruption Bureau (NABU) declared the suspicion of former MP Oleksandr Hranovsky due to a corruption scheme at the Odesa Port Plant. They believe that it was Hranovsky who organized it.

The NABU press service writes about this.

They do not mention the name of the suspected ex-MP. However, "Babel" sources stated that it is about Hranovsky.

"The investigation established that the MP of Ukraine of the 8th convocation organized a scheme according to which "Odesa Port Plant" sold mineral fertilizers to a predetermined company at prices lower than market prices. In the future, this company resold the goods to foreign companies in the real sector of the economy at competitive prices. However, physical supply was provided to these companies by OPZZH”, the NABU reported.

The scheme operated during March-December 2015 and caused losses to the plant of 99 million hryvnias.

NABU also noted that Hranovsky himself was not found.