MP Zadorozhnyi, who is suspected of bribery, was removed from the post of the head of the TIC for fortifications and drones

The ex-MP from "Servant of the People" Mykola Zadorozhnyi was recalled from the position of the head of the Temporary Investigative Commission (TIC) regarding the use of state funds for the construction of fortifications and the manufacture of drones. The resolution was supported by 282 MPs.

The MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

Now TIC will be headed by MP of the "Servant of the People" faction Oleksandr Bakumov. In opposition to him, the "European Solidarity" faction nominated Mykhailo Bondar, who is already a member of this investigative commission, for this position.

The resolution enters into force from the day of its adoption, i.e. today.

The Parliamentary Committee on Fortifications and the Purchase of Drones was established by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on May 22 of this year.

The case of Mykola Zadorozhnyi

On July 15, MP from "Servant of the People" Mykola Zadorozhnyi received suspicion from anti-corruption authorities. He is suspected of receiving a bribe in the amount of more than 3.4 million hryvnias.

On the same day, the “Servant of the People” party expelled the peopleʼs elected official from the ranks of the political force, but he remained the head of the TIC regarding fortifications and drones.

On July 17, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) chose Mykola Zadorozhnyi as a preventive measure — a bail of more than 3 million hryvnias with the imposition of relevant procedural obligations.

Author: Iryna Perepechko