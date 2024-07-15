Peopleʼs deputy Mykola Zadorozhnyi was suspected of demanding a kickback for help with the tender

Peopleʼs deputy from "Servant of the People" Mykola Zadorozhnyi received suspicion from anti-corruption authorities. He is charged with receiving a particularly large bribe (Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code), for which he faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau does not name the deputy, but "Babel" sources in the law enforcement agencies say that it is Zadorozhnyi.

According to the investigation, in March 2024, the Peopleʼs Deputy asked the chairman of the village council in the Sumy region to kick back for not obstructing a tender for the repair of a water main in the Okhtyrka district of the Sumy region. According to NABU, the kickback was 10% of the total contract amount. Another 4% of the total amount was allocated to local law enforcement officers for silence and assistance. In general, we are talking about the amount of 3.4 million hryvnias.

Updated at 20:40. The Servant of the People party expelled Zadorozhny from the ranks of the police force. The decision was made at a meeting of the partyʼs disciplinary commission. The police also confirmed the announcement of suspicion against Zadorozhnyi.

During the investigation, the membership of the Peopleʼs Deputy in the "Servant of the People" parliamentary faction will be suspended. He will also be excluded from the commission of the Verkhovna Rada regarding the procurement of drones and the construction of fortifications.

The non-governmental organization "Anti-corruption Center" writes that Zadorozhnyi entered the Council after winning the elections in District No. 162 in the Sumy region, and then promoted the construction of a waterworks in the Chupakhiv community in Okhtyrka district.

"The deputy stated that he appealed to the law enforcement agencies, "so that the process of disbursing the funds of the special fund was fair and transparent." Yes, we see how honest and transparent he is. Before the elections, Zadorozhnyi was a showman and host. He worked at the event agency GB Event by Kvartal 95," the Central Committee added.

Since May 2024, Mykola Zadorozhnyi has been the head of the temporary investigative commission on the procurement of drones and the construction of fortifications.