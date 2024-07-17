HACC chose a precautionary measure for MP Mykola Zadorozhnyi, who is suspected of extorting a bribe

The higher anti-corruption court chose a preventive measure for member of parliament of Ukraine Mykola Zadorozhnyi, who is suspected of "kickback" for 3.4 million hryvnias.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau writes about it.

He was granted bail in the amount of over 3 million hryvnias with appropriate procedural obligations. As Suspilne writes, Zadorozhnyi must come to the investigators/prosecutors at the first request, not leave Kyiv without permission, refrain from communicating with witnesses and wear an electronic bracelet.

"I am the most interested. I declare that I did not create and will not create problems for the investigation, there is no reason for hiding," Zadorozhnyi said in court.

Zadorozhnyi is charged with receiving a particularly large bribe (Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code), for which he faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

According to the investigation, in March 2024, Zadorozhnyi requested a kickback from the head of the village council in the Sumy region for not obstructing a tender for the repair of a water main in the Okhtyrka District of the Sumy region. According to NABU, the kickback was 10% of the total contract amount. Another 4% of the total amount was allocated to local law enforcement officers for silence and assistance. In general, we are talking about the amount of 3.4 million hryvnias.

On July 15, the Servant of the People party expelled the MP from the ranks of the political force.