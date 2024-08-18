Ukraine joined the joint declaration on Venezuela

Ukraine joined the joint declaration regarding Venezuela, where protests began after the presidential elections. In addition to Ukraine, the document was signed by 20 other states.

This was reported in the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.

The signing took place on the sidelines of the inauguration of the President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, where the Ukrainian delegation led by the Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyridenko arrived.

The signatories were called upon:

release arbitrarily detained Venezuelans during peaceful protests;

publish original election protocols;

conduct an impartial and independent verification of the results, preferably by an international organization, to ensure respect for the will of the Venezuelan people as expressed in the elections.

In addition, the declaration calls on all Venezuelan politicians to exercise restraint in their public actions.

On August 17, the inauguration of President Luis Abinader, re-elected for a new term, took place in the Dominican Republic, where 14 heads of state and government and several hundred representatives of partner states, including the Ukrainian delegation, were present. This is the first visit of the Ukrainian delegation to the Dominican Republic in the last 22 years.