Syrskyi: In the Kursk region of Russia, the Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced another 1-3 km

Defense forces of Ukraine continue the operation in the Kursk region of Russia. In some directions, they advanced by 1-3 km.

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi in a report to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

"We have advances in some directions at a distance of one to three kilometers towards the enemy. Fighting continues along the entire front line, the situation is generally under control," said Syrskyi.

He also noted that the Ukrainian military continues to replenish the "exchange fund", but did not name the exact number of Russian prisoners. Syrskyi added that fighting continues in the area of Malai Lokni.

The head also emphasized that General Eduard Moskalyov, who headed the first military commanderʼs office in the Kursk region, has already taken up his duties.

Kursk operation

For the first time, it became known about the offensive of the Defense Forces in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation on August 6 — then Russian telegram channels and "military corps" wrote about it.

Until August 12, Ukraine did not officially confirm the operation in the region, until the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky announced that Ukraine controls almost 1,000 km² of the Kursk region of Russia. The exact number of captured Russians is unknown, but high-ranking Ukrainian officials ( Syrskyi in particular) stated that hundreds of Russian soldiers were captured on certain days of the operation.

For self-defense , the Ukrainian military formed a buffer zone on the territory of the Kursk region. Ukraine plans to open humanitarian corridors there for the evacuation of civilians, admit representatives of the UN and the Red Cross, and arrange the supply of food and medicine.

On August 15 , Ukraine created the first military command post in the Kursk region.