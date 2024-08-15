The Red Cross is ready to provide humanitarian aid in the Russian territories controlled by Ukraine, as soon as it is requested

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is in contact with the Ukrainian authorities to assess the humanitarian needs in the Kursk region of Russia, which is under the control of Ukraine.

ICRC stated this in response to Babelʼs request.

"We are monitoring the situation and are ready to provide support as needed, as well as at the request of the parties to the conflict, if they provide the necessary security guarantees for humanitarian access," the Red Cross said.

Currently, Ukraine controls 82 settlements in the Kursk region of Russia. The first military commandantʼs office has already been created there — in the city of Sudzha, to maintain law and order and ensure the primary needs of civilians.

The Kursk operation

On the morning of August 6, Russian telegram channels began to spread information about the battles in the Kursk region of Russia (bordering Sumy region) and the alleged major offensive of the Armed Forces.

Until August 12, Ukraine did not officially confirm the operation in the region, until the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi announced that Ukraine controls almost 1 000 km² of the Kursk region of Russia.

For self-defense, the Ukrainian military formed a buffer zone on the territory of the Kursk region. Ukraine plans to open humanitarian corridors there for the evacuation of civilians, admit representatives of the UN and the Red Cross, and arrange the supply of food and medicine.