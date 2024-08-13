In Ukraine, the submission of documents for the “eRecovery” program has been simplified

In Ukraine, the capabilities of the "eRecovery" program have been expanded — two updates have been added.
This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.
Now you can order a criminal record extract in "Diia" when filling out an application for "eRecovery". Before that, members of the local commission independently checked a person for the presence of a criminal record. The process took several days, but now it has been digitized.
If the homeowner is a minor or incapacitated and has a guardian, his legal representative can apply for "eRecovery" and receive money for repairs.
To submit an application, you must come to the administrative service center (ASC) and bring documents confirming that this person is a legal representative.
- At the moment, the "eRecovery" program is operating in Ukraine to receive compensation for destroyed or damaged housing. On August 1, 2023, "Diia" started accepting relevant applications. In October 2023, Ukrainians who restored housing at their own expense received the right to compensation under the "eRecovery" service. Also, the "eRecovery" service is now available for people with housing in shared ownership.
- Since December, Ukrainians with housing certificates for compensation for destroyed property can apply for the reservation of money to buy a new home — a house or an apartment. The exchange of housing certificate for housing is already working on the single portal of public services "Diia".