In Ukraine, the submission of documents for the “eRecovery” program has been simplified

In Ukraine, the capabilities of the "eRecovery" program have been expanded — two updates have been added.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Now you can order a criminal record extract in "Diia" when filling out an application for "eRecovery". Before that, members of the local commission independently checked a person for the presence of a criminal record. The process took several days, but now it has been digitized.

If the homeowner is a minor or incapacitated and has a guardian, his legal representative can apply for "eRecovery" and receive money for repairs.

To submit an application, you must come to the administrative service center (ASC) and bring documents confirming that this person is a legal representative.