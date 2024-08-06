The government canceled power outages of some businesses

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution according to which the electricity will not be turned off for businesses that use more than 80% of their own.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal informed about this at a government meeting.

"Today, we are passing a resolution according to which power outage schedules will not apply to consumers who use at least 80% of self-produced electricity. In this way, the state stimulates the energy autonomy of business. This is an important element of our energy sustainability," the prime minister added.

The resolution amends the "Regulations on the peculiarities of the import of electric energy under martial law".

On May 30, the government made a similar decision to cancel power outages for enterprises that import at least 80% of electricity from their consumption.