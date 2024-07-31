5 Shahed drones flew to Belarus at night. There have been more such incidents

On the night of July 30-31, at least five Shahed attack drones flew into the airspace of Belarus. One traveled more than 260 kilometers and turned towards Ukraine near the city of Stolin.

This was reported by the "Belarusian Hajun" monitoring project.

According to his data, this is the most massive movement of Shahed drones to Belarus during the entire monitoring period.

The first drone flew into Belarus around 23:20 in the area of the village of Asarevychi. In half an hour, a fighter jet of the Air Force of Belarus took off from the "Baranovichi" airfield, it flew across the southeast of the country to the border.

The fighter jet was seen in the area of Rechitsa, Gomel and near other settlements near the border with Ukraine. That is, as "Belarusian Hajun" writes, the plane was raised not for reconnaissance, but for a purposeful search for Shahed drones. The fighter stayed in the air until 01:30 and returned to the airfield. However, the drones continued to fly.

Most of the drones, having crossed the border of Belarus, flew deep into the Polissky radiation and ecological reserve, and then back to Ukraine.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not mention these movements of drones. In total, 89 Shahed drones were destroyed overnight in Ukraine.