One of the most massive drone attacks. Air defense destroyed 89 Shahed and an X-59 missile

On the night of July 31, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 89 Shahed drones and an Kh-59 guided air missile. Ukrainian air defense destroyed all targets.

This was reported by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk.

This is one of the most massive attack drone attacks. The main target was Kyiv region, and the missile was shot down in Mykolaiv region.

Командувач Повітряних сил Микола Олещук / Telegram

The missile was launched from the airspace of the occupied Kherson region, and the drones were launched from the Yeysk, Seshcha, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk regions.

The mobile fire groups of all the Defense Forces of Ukraine, tactical and army aviation, anti-aircraft missile units and means of radio-electronic warfare were involved in repelling the attack.

In the Kyiv region, a residential building caught fire due to the fall of the debris of the drone, but there were no casualties. The fire has already been extinguished. According to the data of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, 13 private houses in four districts of the Kyiv region were damaged. Debris from the drones mutilated facades, roofs and broke windows.