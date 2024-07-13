The Russian Shahed drone flew 350 km over Belarus and disappeared. He was supposed to attack Ukraine

On the night of July 13, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with five Shahed kamikaze drones. The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that air defense shot down four drones in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, and the fifth one left the airspace of Ukraine in the direction of the Gomel region of Belarus.

Monitoring group "Belarusian Gayun" reported that this Shahed flew over Belarus for 350 km and then disappeared.

According to the group, Shahed flew over the cities of Gomel and Zhlobin, flew to the Mogilev region, and then to Minsk, getting as close as possible to the capital. At 5 oʼclock in the morning, the Mi-24 helicopter and the Su-30 fighter jet were raised to intercept. Then the drone flew to Vitebsk and disappeared.

The authorities of Belarus and the Vitebsk region did not comment on the incident. There are no reports of damage or casualties.