Tragedy near the shelter in Kyiv. Watchman Vadym Moshkin was sentenced to four years in prison

The Desnyansky District Court of Kyiv found Vadym Moshkin, the watchman of Polyclinic No. 3 of the Desnyansky District of Kyiv, guilty of leaving in danger, which led to the death of three people. He was sentenced to four years in prison.
This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office and the Court Reporter.
Vadym Moshkin did not let people into the shelter of the hospital during the ballistic shelling of Kyiv on June 1, 2023. Then three people died, including a 9-year-old girl.
Moshkin pleaded not guilty. His lawyer explained that everything happened very quickly and the man simply did not have time to open the door to the shelter.
During the trial, the prosecutorʼs office claims, Moshkin constantly changed his testimony regarding the circumstances of the event and the reasons why he did not open the shelter — he did not have time, did not hear the alarm signal, did not see people. In the end, the accused told the court that the hospital premises were not equipped with a shelter at all and he was not obliged to provide one.
- On the night of June 1, 2023, Russian troops attacked Kyiv with missiles. In the capitalʼs Desnyansky district, debris fell on a polyclinic and an adjacent high-rise building, killing three people and injuring about twenty others. Among the dead is a 9-year-old girl. During the air raid alert, people could not get to the shelter in the polyclinic because it was closed.
- For this, suspicions were announced against the first deputy of the Desnyansky District State Administration, the director of the medical facility and his deputy, as well as watchman Vadym Moshkin. Later, Roman Tkachuk, the head of the security department of the Kyiv City State Administration, was also charged with suspicion — he was sent under 24-hour house arrest, and in September he was removed from his post. However, on October 12, 2023, the court allowed Tkachuk to return to his post.