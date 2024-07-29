Ex-leaders of the Olenivka colony, who are involved in the deaths of Ukrainian prisoners of war, were charged with suspicion

The law enforcement officers informed in absentia about their suspicions to the ex-leaders of the Olenivka colony, who are involved in the death of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (GPO).

Itʼs about the collaborator Serhii Yevsyukov, the ex-leader of the so-called "Volnovakha colony” of the “DPR" in the village of Olenivka, and his former first deputy, the collaborator Dmytro Neyolov.

According to the investigation, both suspects managed the colony in Olenivka, where Ukrainian prisoners of war were held, when on the night of July 29, 2022, Russian troops staged a terrorist attack there. At least 50 Ukrainian soldiers died then, and 9 of them — due to the lack of emergency medical care. Almost 150 prisoners were wounded.

Both involved were aware of the scale of the explosions and the number of victims, but deliberately delayed evacuating the wounded to the hospital.

Yevsyukova and Neyolov were informed of the suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 28 and Part 2 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — cruel treatment of prisoners of war combined with intentional murder. They face up to 15 years behind bars or life imprisonment.

In November 2022, both suspects were "replaced in their positions". Now they are hiding from justice in the temporarily captured part of the territory of Donetsk region.

Terrorist attack in Olenivka

On the night of July 29, 2022, explosions rang out in the colony in the occupied city of Olenivka (Donetsk region), where the Russians held Ukrainian prisoners of war from Azovstal.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the explosions occurred after the strike, between 11:00 p.m. on July 28 and 1:00 a.m. on July 29, 2022. At that time, 193 prisoners of war of the "Azov" regiment were kept in the barracks.

Now it was possible to identify and identify 49 dead servicemen, 48 of them thanks to forensic molecular genetic examinations, and one more dead person — from the testimony of victims and witnesses.

Despite the fact that the captured Ukrainian servicemen are protected by the Geneva Convention, the Russians did not allow international organizations to inspect the scene. Instead, they tried to destroy and hide the traces of the crime.

"This is the first result of the investigation into the mass murder of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka. "None of those involved will go unpunished , " the prosecutorʼs office said.