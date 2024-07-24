The foreign passport service “Dokument” resumed processing documents for men

From July 24, foreign branches of the “Dokument” passport service resumed accepting applications for passport documents for men.

The press service of the service writes about it.

To receive services, men must be verified through the "Rezerv+" application using a QR code. It is mandatory to confirm the availability of valid military registration documents.

Application forms can be submitted in the following points: Munich, Berlin, Cologne (Germany); Warsaw, Krakow, Wroclaw, Gdańsk (Poland); Madrid and Valencia (Spain); Prague (Czech Republic); Bratislava (Slovakia); Milan (Italy).

Here is a list of services for citizens in foreign divisions of "Dokument":

issuing an ID card or foreign passport;

exchange of ID card or foreign passport;

exchange of a 1994 model passport for an ID card.

Consular services were suspended for Ukrainians of military age abroad from April 23 until May 18. Restrictions were in effect until the new law on mobilization came into force. “Dokument” State Enterprise (SE) also suspended its services for conscripted men. In a test mode, "Dokument" resumed issuing passports to citizens of Ukraine on May 6.