The President signed the law on mobilization. The main points

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law on mobilization No. 10449. This is stated in the card of the document on the website of the parliament.

The law will enter into force one month from the day following its publication (there are 15 days for the publication of the draft law).

After that, a transitional period will last for a certain time so that conscripts can update their data through the electronic office, administrative service centers or territorial recruit centers (TRC).

During the transition period, the government must:

within a month, review the procedure for booking conscripts and adopt new normative legal acts, as well as ensure work at the National Security Agency and recruitment centers for military recruiters;

within 2 months, ensure the creation and functioning of the conscriptʼs electronic cabinet;

within 3 months, submit draft laws on the rotation, dismissal and rehabilitation of military personnel to the parliament.

It should be noted that demobilization and rotation after 36 months of continuous service were removed from the draft law to be adopted in a separate document. It will be developed within 8 months.

Duties of citizens

After the law enters into force, all citizens who are on military registration must specify their residential address, contact numbers, e-mail addresses and other military registration data within 60 days. This can be done through administrative service centers, TRCs or online in a personal account on the basis of the registry of conscripts "Oberih".

Women who are on military registration can be drafted only at their own will.

Citizens must provide their buildings, structures, vehicles and other property to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during mobilization with further reimbursement of the cost.

As long as the mobilization continues, citizens aged 18 to 60 are required to carry a military ID or conscript card.

Ukrainians who have not updated their data abroad will be able to receive consular services only with a simultaneous update of personal data (there is no question of deportation).

Delivery of summons

A representative of the TRC or a police officer must record this in a photo or video when checking your documents. But there is a nuance: this norm will enter into force 3 months after the publication of the law.

When serving a summon, you can demand from TRC representatives to name their full name, position, and also show official IDs, and they are obliged to do so. The summons must specify the purpose of the summons, the place, day and time of the conscriptʼs appearance at the TRC.

You can not come to the TRC only due to legitimate excuse (death of a close relative, natural disaster, illness, conditions of war — for example, missile shelling). However, this reason must be documented. Within three days from the day when you were supposed to arrive at the TRC (and you did not arrive), you must come and explain the reason for your absence, and within seven days appear at the TRC for the purpose specified in the summons.

What will happen if I do not come to the TRC?

The head of the TRC asks the police to take you there or sends a registered letter (within 5 days) asking you to come yourself. The date of delivery of the claim is considered to be the time when the receipt of the letter or refusal to receive it is signed.

And further, if within 10 days after the delivery of the demand (from the day indicated in the paragraph above) the person did not come, then the TRC (within 30 days) applies to the court with a request to limit the conscriptʼs right to drive a vehicle. Within 5 days, the court must decide whether to open proceedings, and then (within 30 days) make a decision in the case. Decisions can be made without the presence of the conscript.

Since we have a presumption of innocence, the TRC still has to prove to the judges that the conscript was served with a summons and did not come, and the National Police was unable to deliver him to the TRC.

The court will not make a decision if driving is a source of income for a person, and/or if the person has a disability of group I or II, and/or the person has a child with such a disability. Restrictions are imposed until the moment of arrival at the TRC. An appeal can be filed within 15 days from the date of the decision.

In the law, there is no responsibility for TRC employees who did not sue the petitioner. Also, the Main Legal Department notes that deprivation of the right to drive a vehicle through an administrative court contradicts the essence of administrative justice. That is, itʼs about non-fulfilment of a constitutional duty — such cases should be considered within the framework of criminal proceedings or cases of administrative offenses.

Mobilization of vehicles

The TRC, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) or the Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) may seize a vehicle based on decisions of local state administrations. If one vehicle is registered per person, it will not be taken away. These are mostly trucks that are suitable for transporting ammunition or personnel, as well as special equipment that can work in off-road conditions. That is, the probability of "mobilization" of a passenger car is extremely low.

Vehicles will be prohibited from: being sent to other regions or outside Ukraine; transfer of ownership rights to them; long-term lease; use as collateral.

The TRC will receive information about the existing vehicles of citizens from the bodies that keep their records (the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Service of Maritime and Inland Water Transport and Shipping).

The right to deferment is granted for the following categories of people:

reserved ones (protected from the military service);

disabled and unfit for military service according to the opinion of the military medical commission (MMC) for 6-12 months;

women and men who have three or more dependent children under the age of 18, except for those who owe alimony payments;

women and men who have a child (children) under the age of 18, if the second parent of such child (children) is dead, or deprived of parental rights, or recognized as missing or unaccountably absent, or declared dead, or serving a sentence in places of deprivation of liberty, as well as when a person independently raises and maintains a child according to a court decision or the record of the father of such a child was made on the basis of the first part of Article 135 of the Family Code of Ukraine;

women and men who are guardians, custodians, adoptive parents, foster parents and raise a child with a disability under the age of 18;

women and men who are guardians, adoptive parents, foster parents and are raising a child suffering from serious illnesses;

women and men who are dependent on an adult child with a disability of group I or II;

adoptive parents who are dependent on a child (children) who, before the adoption, was (were) an orphan child (orphan children) or a child (children) deprived of parental care, under the age of 18, guardians, custodians, adoptive parents, foster parents, foster carers who are dependent on an orphan child (orphan children) or a child (children) deprived of parental care under the age of 18;

engaged in constant care for a sick wife (husband), child and/or his father or mother (father or mother of the wife (husband), who needs constant care according to the opinion of the medical and social expert commission and has no other able-bodied family members who are obliged and can provide such care;

guardians of the disabled;

people who have a wife (or husband) from among persons with disabilities of the I or II group;

people who have a wife (or husband) from among persons with a disability of the III group, established as a result of an oncological disease, the absence of limbs, hands, feet, one of the paired organs, or in the presence of persons with disabilities of the III group of oncological disease, mental disorder, cerebral palsy or other paralytic syndromes;

people who have one of their parents with a disability of the I or II group, or one of the parents of the wife (or husband) with a disability of the I or II group, provided that there are no other people who are not conscripted and legally obliged to support them;

women and men who have a child (children) under the age of 18 and a husband (or wife) who is in military service;

heads of ministries and their deputies, heads of state bodies, state administration bodies whose jurisdiction extends to the entire territory of Ukraine;

MPs, judges , human rights commissioner, chairman and other members of the Accounting Chamber, employees of military administration bodies, civil servants from the list .

Subject not to mobilization:

applicants of professional, professional pre-higher and higher education who study full-time or dually — at a higher level than before and in the same specialty (postgraduate students too);

scientific and scientific-pedagogical employees of educational institutions at the main place of work at 0.75 rate;

women and men whose close relatives died or went missing during the anti-terrorist operation or large-scale war;

members of the families of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes;

employees of enterprises that were involved in providing ATO and were killed or died during ATO;

and were killed or died during ATO; liberated from captivity.

Conscripts under the age of 25 who have completed basic military service or training can mobilize only at their own will.

Military training

Conscription is being abolished, it will be replaced by basic military training (starting on September 1, 2025).

Basic military service and basic combined military training will be introduced instead of conscription. All men under the age of 25 will be able to choose one year of service before they reach the age of 24.

Term of service: in peacetime — up to 5 months, during martial law — up to 3 months.

Basic military service will be held for obtaining a military accounting specialty in military universities and military units of universities, training centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and law enforcement agencies, as well as in vocational education institutions and universities of all forms of ownership. For women, it is voluntary.

What is changing for the military

At first, many additional payments were planned, but then they were withdrawn and then returned. Finally we have the following points:

for destroyed or captured enemy equipment, there will be a reward from 11 680 to 876 000 hryvnias. Also, for this, military personnel will be able to receive additional leave, but not more than 15 days per year;

the soldier receives a certificate for the purchase of a car for 150 000 hryvnias and compensation of 50% of the first installment of the mortgage loan;

the military also receives an additional payment of 100 000 hryvnias after the first and second years of service;

for a month of work at the first frontline fighters receive an additional 70 thousand hryvnias.

If a serviceman is placed at the disposal of the commander because he needs long-term treatment, monthly payments are kept for him during the entire period of treatment. The expenses of the business trip will be covered by the state.

For three months, payments are kept for those who took leave after being released from captivity.

Annual leave must be granted in parts, but there is a condition: its main part is at least 15 calendar days. At the same time, no more than 30% of the total number of servicemen of the respective unit can go on vacation.

One-time monetary assistance in the event of the death of a serviceman cannot be less than 15 million hryvnias.