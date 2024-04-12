The Cabinet of Ministers approved additional payments of 70 000 hryvnias to the military at the frontline positions

On April 12, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution that increased by 70 000 hryvnias the financial support for military personnel performing combat tasks on the front line positions.

The MP from "European Solidarity" Oleksiy Honcharenko reported this.

So now the military, in addition to a salary of 20 000-25 000 hryvnias and combat allowances of 100 000 hryvnias, have the right to an additional payment of 70 000 hryvnias for every 30 days on the front line.

Additional payment will be available to fighters who perform tasks on the line of combat with the enemy at a distance of performing combat (special) tasks by a military unit of the first echelon of defense or offensive to a company support point, inclusive. And also on the territory of the enemy, in particular on the territory between the positions of the troops of the Russian Federation and the Defense Forces, on the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.