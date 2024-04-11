The Parliament instructed the government to develop a draft law on rotations and to approve a resolution on payments to the military

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to introduce a draft law on rotation in the near future and to adopt a resolution on a one-time payment — 70 000 — for military personnel performing combat tasks on the front lines.

The MP from the "Voice" party Yaroslav Zheleznyak announced this.

321 MPs voted pro.

Now the government must develop and submit to the parliament draft laws on improving the mechanisms of rotation of military personnel in conditions of martial law, their release from military service, and medical and social rehabilitation.

And at the same time, to develop and adopt normative legal acts regarding the terms, amounts and procedure for paying rewards to military personnel, in particular, a one-time reward of 70 thousand hryvnias for every 30 days to those who perform combat tasks on the front lines during martial law.