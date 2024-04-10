Demobilization was removed from the bill on mobilization. It is regulated separately

The revised bill on mobilization will be submitted to the parliament in the second reading today. It is likely that its approval will take more than one working day, as the MPs will listen to the authors who made corrections and make the final decision on which amendments to reject and which to keep. The MPs Committee processed 4 195 amendments.

A member of the specialized committee Iryna Friz informed that the provisions on demobilization after 36 months of service and on the rotation of servicemen were removed from the document.

This is the initiative of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi. He is asking to standardize the grounds for dismissal from military service, as well as to introduce rotation at the legislative level by a separate draft law.