The Verkhovna Rada adopted the draft law on mobilization in the second reading

The Ukrainian Parliament finally adopted draft law No. 10449 on mobilization and military service in the second reading.

The MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak announced this from the hall of the Verkhovna Rada (VR).

283 MPs voted pro, one — against, and 49 — abstained. Now the law must be signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

During the second reading, all corrections were taken into account. The amendment on demobilization after 36 months of service and rotation was removed from the document — the authorities will prepare a new draft law that will regulate this issue.

The approved document foresees changes in the processes of mobilization, punishment for evaders, basic military service, the right to postponement, introduces new obligations of conscripts and motivational norms. The day before, the specialized Committee worked out all the amendments and published a comparative table of changes relative to the first reading. This is what the law for which the MPs voted provides.