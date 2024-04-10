Spokesman of the Ministry of Defense: The bill on demobilization will be developed within eight months

The Parliamentary Committee on National Security and Defense instructed to develop a new draft law on rotations and demobilization within eight months. It should take into account all possible scenarios at the front in order to prevent weakening of the stateʼs defense capability.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Defense, Dmytro Lazutkin, announced this on the air of the telethon.

"Currently, there were requests from the General Staff, which understands the operational situation, threats and risks facing the state. We cannot make hasty decisions now. It is clear that there are a lot of populist opinions now. At the same time, we must understand that the escalation of Russian aggression continues," he said.

He emphasized that the occupiers continue to advance along the entire front line, and it is impossible to weaken the Defense Forces now.

At the same time, as Lazutkin says, there is currently an order from the parliamentary committee to develop a new draft law on rotations and demobilization within eight months. Many factors must be taken into account in the new document in order to avoid a negative impact on the countryʼs defense capability.

According to him, the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff will work on a new draft law.

"The General Staff obviously has the full picture and the full situation that currently exists, as well as prospects. And, again, we have to reject all scenarios, including not very optimistic ones. All points are being weighed so that there are no breakthroughs or a weakening of Ukraineʼs defense," added Lazutkin.