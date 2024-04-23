The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on the information about the suspension of consular services to men abroad

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba commented on the information that consular services may be suspended for men conscripted abroad:

"Staying abroad does not release a citizen from his duties to the Motherland. That is why yesterday I instructed to take measures to restore the fair treatment of men of mobilization age in Ukraine and abroad. It will be fair," wrote the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to him, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will soon provide detailed explanations regarding the procedure for obtaining consular services within the limits of the legislation for men of mobilization age in accordance with the entry into force of the law.