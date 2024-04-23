The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on the information about the suspension of consular services to men abroad

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba commented on the information that consular services may be suspended for men conscripted abroad:
"Staying abroad does not release a citizen from his duties to the Motherland. That is why yesterday I instructed to take measures to restore the fair treatment of men of mobilization age in Ukraine and abroad. It will be fair," wrote the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
According to him, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will soon provide detailed explanations regarding the procedure for obtaining consular services within the limits of the legislation for men of mobilization age in accordance with the entry into force of the law.
The day before, the publication Dzerkalo Tyzhnia published information that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs ordered the heads of all diplomatic institutions of Ukraine to temporarily suspend all consular activities regarding the conscription age for citizens of Ukraine. The ban will be in effect until the provisions of the law regarding increased mobilization are clarified. This is allegedly stated in a letter signed by First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha.
Law on mobilization
On April 16, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the Mobilization Law No. 10449. It will enter into force on May 18.
The norms of the law provide that after its entry into force, all citizens who are on military registration must specify their address of residence, contact numbers, e-mail addresses and other military registration data within 60 days. This can be done through administrative service centers, territorial recruit centers or online in a personal account on the basis of the registry of conscripts "Oberih".
Ukrainians who have not updated their data abroad will be able to receive consular services only with a simultaneous update of personal data (there is no question of deportation).