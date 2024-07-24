The German concern “Rheinmetall” has officially received an order for the construction of an ammunition factory in Ukraine

The German arms concern “Rheinmetall” officially received an order from the Ukrainian government for the construction of an ammunition plant in Ukraine. Artillery 155-mm shells, as well as other types of ammunition, should be produced there.

The press service of “Rheinmetall” writes about it.

The order from the government includes full technical equipment of the plant up to commissioning. The price of the order is "about three figures in millions of euros." Construction equipment and other necessary resources will be delivered to Ukraine in the near future.

Production of ammunition in Ukraine is planned to start within 24 months. “Ukroboronprom” will also be responsible for operating the plant.

"We are putting our words into practice and together with our partner are creating a Ukrainian competence center for ammunition," added “Rheinmetall” CEO Armin Papperger.

Plans to open a new plant for the production of artillery ammunition in Ukraine became known after the Munich Security Conference. At that time, Rheinmetall announced that the plant would produce a six-figure number of 155 mm artillery shells per year.

The German arms company will own 51% of the shares of the joint venture, and the Ukrainian — 49%.