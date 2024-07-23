Kamala Harris raised a record $81 million in the first day of her campaign

Vice President Kamala Harris raised $81 million in the first 24 hours since she was announced as a candidate for the US presidency. Her campaign called it a record.

The New York Times, AP, Bloomberg write about it.

Harris officials said 880 000 donors contributed to her campaign on the first day and 43 000 of those donors agreed to make regular contributions.

The money raised will give Kamala Harris the opportunity to compete with Donald Trump, who has received large sums of money in recent weeks during fundraising. He raised $50 million in the first 24 hours of his campaign.

Thanks to the support of US President Joe Biden, Kamala Harrisʼ campaign likely "inherited" tens of millions of dollars previously raised by his team. In late June, the Biden-Harris campaign reported nearly $96 million in cash in the bank for the race.

On Sunday, July 21, the Biden-Harris campaign filed new documents with the Federal Election Commission, indicating that Kamala Harris is the primary candidate for the Democratic Party.

Presidential elections in the USA

This yearʼs presidential election in the USA will be held on November 5, 2024. This will be the 60th presidential election in the countryʼs history, during which the 47th president of the United States will be elected. Donald Trump has already become the Republican candidate, and the Democratic National Convention will be held on August 19-22 in Chicago. There, the party will nominate its candidate in the elections.

After an unsuccessful debate with Trump in June, 81-year-old Joe Biden met with a wide wave of criticism. The media wrote that he was too old for the presidency. On July 3, CNN wrote that some of the leaders of the US Democratic Party want Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential election. A member of the House of Representatives Lloyd Doggett was the first to publicly make such a call. House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also called on Biden to withdraw from the race.

On July 21, Biden officially announced that he was leaving the presidential race. He endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee. Harrisʼ candidacy still needs to be approved by Democratic Party delegates at the August convention.