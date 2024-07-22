Austria took seriously ill children from “Okhmatdyt” for treatment

Austria accepted for treatment two seriously ill children from the Kyiv childrenʼs hospital "Okhmatdyt", which was hit by a Russian missile on July 8.

Federal Chancellor of Austria Karl Nehammer informed about this.

According to him, immediately after the Russian attack on the childrenʼs hospital, Austria offered its help.

"We were able to transport two seriously ill children to Austria for further treatment," the chancellor wrote.

Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Austria Vasyl Khymynets thanked the chancellor for his "personal commitment" and help from the federal government.

Earlier, Germany also evacuated and hospitalized eight children who were previously treated in "Okhmatdyt" in Kyiv.