Austria took seriously ill children from “Okhmatdyt” for treatment

Austria accepted for treatment two seriously ill children from the Kyiv childrenʼs hospital "Okhmatdyt", which was hit by a Russian missile on July 8.
Federal Chancellor of Austria Karl Nehammer informed about this.
According to him, immediately after the Russian attack on the childrenʼs hospital, Austria offered its help.
"We were able to transport two seriously ill children to Austria for further treatment," the chancellor wrote.
Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Austria Vasyl Khymynets thanked the chancellor for his "personal commitment" and help from the federal government.
Earlier, Germany also evacuated and hospitalized eight children who were previously treated in "Okhmatdyt" in Kyiv.
- "Okhmatdyt" is the largest childrenʼs hospital in Ukraine, where more than 20 thousand children are treated every year. On July 8, 2024, the Russian Kh-101 cruise missile completely destroyed the toxicology department and damaged four more. 10 surgical departments, five oncology departments, two somatic departments, intensive care, two intensive care units, operating units, radiology and radiation therapy departments, part of the oncology and hematology laboratory (the only one in the country) were affected. At the time of the attack, there were almost 670 children and about a thousand employees in the hospital. They hid in basements, so large casualties were avoided. Two adults died (one of them is 30-year-old nephrologist Svitlana Lukyanchuk), and 32 people were injured. 8 children were hospitalized with various injuries.