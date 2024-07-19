Germany accepted children from “Okhmatdyt” for treatment

Germany evacuated and hospitalized eight children who were previously treated at "Okhmatdyt" in Kyiv.

This was reported to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Germany.

These are children aged from a few months to 15 years, most of them are cancer patients. Children in Germany are accompanied by their closest relatives.

"The missile attack on a childrenʼs clinic in Kyiv once again demonstrated the incredible inhumanity with which Putin conducts his war of aggression against Ukraine. That is why we continue to provide humanitarian support to Ukraine with all our might," said Minister of Internal Affairs Nancy Faeser.

In total, since March 2022, Germany has evacuated from Ukraine almost 1 150 seriously injured and seriously ill civilians and military personnel who were being treated in German clinics.

Earlier, the Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany announced the allocation of €10 million to the Ukrainian government for the reconstruction of the “Okhmatdyt” Childrenʼs Hospital in Kyiv.