Germany accepted children from “Okhmatdyt” for treatment

Germany evacuated and hospitalized eight children who were previously treated at "Okhmatdyt" in Kyiv.
This was reported to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Germany.
These are children aged from a few months to 15 years, most of them are cancer patients. Children in Germany are accompanied by their closest relatives.
"The missile attack on a childrenʼs clinic in Kyiv once again demonstrated the incredible inhumanity with which Putin conducts his war of aggression against Ukraine. That is why we continue to provide humanitarian support to Ukraine with all our might," said Minister of Internal Affairs Nancy Faeser.
In total, since March 2022, Germany has evacuated from Ukraine almost 1 150 seriously injured and seriously ill civilians and military personnel who were being treated in German clinics.
Earlier, the Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany announced the allocation of €10 million to the Ukrainian government for the reconstruction of the “Okhmatdyt” Childrenʼs Hospital in Kyiv.
- "Okhmatdyt" is the largest childrenʼs hospital in Ukraine, where more than 20 thousand children are treated every year. On July 8, 2024, the Russian Kh-101 cruise missile completely destroyed the toxicology department and damaged four more. 10 surgical departments, five oncology departments, two somatic departments, intensive care, two intensive care units, operating units, radiology and radiation therapy departments, part of the oncology and hematology laboratory (the only one in the country) were affected. At the time of the attack, there were almost 670 children and about a thousand employees in the hospital. They hid in basements, so large casualties were avoided. Two adults died (one of them is a 30-year-old nephrologist Svitlana Lukyanchuk), and 32 people were injured. 8 children were hospitalized with various injuries.