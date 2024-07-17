Germany allocates €10 million for the restoration of Okhmatdyt

The Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany allocates €10 million to the Ukrainian government for the reconstruction of the Ohmatdyt Childrenʼs Hospital in Kyiv.

This was reported by the Rheinische Post.

As the publication notes, these funds, together with financial assistance from other sponsors and donors, will be directed to the hospital being operational by winter.

"The destruction of the childrenʼs hospital shows how mercilessly and brutally Russia is waging this war of aggression. Children suffer from it the most. We should not agree and we will not agree with the fact that Ukraine no longer has this health care facility for children with cancer," said the Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany, Svenja Schulze.

The German Ministry of Development has a close partnership with the childrenʼs hospital through German-Ukrainian cooperation in the field of health care.

"We offered the Ukrainian government to help rebuild the hospital so that the children could quickly receive urgent treatment," the minister continued.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Oleksiy Makeyev emphasized that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Russia has completely destroyed more than 210 medical facilities in Ukraine and seriously damaged more than 1,600. He thanked for numerous offers of help from Germany.

"Thank you all for this — it is much more than abstract sympathy. To overcome the consequences of Russian terror, we must start rebuilding immediately. Germany again provided us with specific help. With €10 million, our German partners once again demonstrated leadership," he said.

According to experts, the reconstruction of Okhmatdyt will require approximately €113 million.