The Indian Foreign Ministry summoned the ambassador of Ukraine after Zelensky criticized Narendra Modi for meeting with Putin

On July 15, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India summoned Ukrainian Ambassador Oleksandr Polishchuk to discuss President Volodymyr Zelenskyyʼs criticism of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visit to Moscow on the day of Russiaʼs massive missile attack on Ukraine.

The Indian newspaper Economic Times writes about it.

According to the publication, the challenge indicates New Delhiʼs dissatisfaction with Zelenskyyʼs words. What exactly was said to Polishchuk — the publication does not indicate. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Embassy of Ukraine in India did not comment on this challenge.

The newspaper writes that against the background of criticism, India also postponed the meeting of the joint working group with Ukraine on culture and education.

The Indian Prime Minister visited Moscow on July 8 — for the first time in 5 years. There he met with Vladimir Putin, where he greeted him as a "dear friend". At the meeting, the leader of India called for peace between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, and also asked Putin to release all Indians fighting against Ukraine from the Russian army. Moscow said it agreed and would help return them to their homeland.

Last week, the president of Ukraine criticized Modiʼs meeting with Putin. He declared: "It is a shame to see the leader of the worldʼs largest democracy hugging the most notorious criminal in Moscow."

Author: Denys Podobryi