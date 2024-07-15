NATO Secretary General rejected Polandʼs idea to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine flying in its direction

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg rejected Polandʼs idea to shoot down Russian missiles and drones flying in its direction over Ukraine.

In an interview on the telethon, Stoltenberg said that the allies have strengthened the defense of Ukraine against air attacks by providing additional air defense, but will not take a direct part in the war.

"NATOʼs policy remains unchanged — we will not take part in this conflict, we will not become part of this conflict," the Secretary General said.