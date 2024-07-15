NATO Secretary General rejected Polandʼs idea to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine flying in its direction

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg rejected Polandʼs idea to shoot down Russian missiles and drones flying in its direction over Ukraine.
In an interview on the telethon, Stoltenberg said that the allies have strengthened the defense of Ukraine against air attacks by providing additional air defense, but will not take a direct part in the war.
"NATOʼs policy remains unchanged — we will not take part in this conflict, we will not become part of this conflict," the Secretary General said.
- The possibility of intercepting missiles flying in the direction of Poland was prescribed in the security agreement between Ukraine and Poland on July 8. The text referred to a "bilateral dialogue with other partners aimed at studying the rationale and feasibility of possible interception of missiles in the airspace of Ukraine."
- Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk explained that the document specifically stated the "need for such a conversation" and noted that such actions "require joint NATO responsibility." Later, on July 10, the Minister of Defense of Poland stated that the missiles would not be shot down without the decision of the entire NATO.