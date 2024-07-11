Drone coalition: The Netherlands commits €20 million and Sweden joins

The Netherlands will contribute €20 million to the Drone Coalition fund, and Sweden will join it.

The Dutch Ministry of Defense notes that the money will go towards the supply of one million FPV drones to Ukraine.

"Ukraine urgently needs a large number of attack drones. They proved to be very successful on the battlefield," says Defense Minister Ruben Breckelmans.

Meanwhile, the Swedish Ministry of Defense announced that the country will join this coalition, which is aimed at purchasing drones and training specialists.

"Drones have become an important part of modern warfare and are of great importance to Ukraine — so that it can stop Russian attacks, primarily on the ground, and gather information on the battlefield," Defense Minister Paul Johnson said in a speech.

The Coalition includes Australia, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Sweden, Poland and Great Britain. It is headed by Riga and London.

Currently, it was possible to raise more than €500 million for the supply of drones to Ukraine.