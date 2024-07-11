The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sweden explained the suspension of the transfer of Gripen fighters to Ukraine

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden, Tobias Bilström, explained the suspension of the transfer of fighter jets to Ukraine by the fact that Ukraine itself came to the conclusion that having two fighter systems at the same time — both the F-16 and the Saab JAS 39 Gripen — is too much and difficult from the point of view of management.

He told about this in an interview with Voice of America.

"We must understand that Ukraine was given the opportunity to receive F-16 fighters, of which, of course, there are more in the NATO family. After all, more countries have F-16s than Gripen fighters. This has nothing to do with the Swedish governmentʼs decision. This decision was made because Ukraine came to the conclusion that having two fighter systems at the same time — both F-16 and Gripen — is too much. After all, we are talking about systems. Itʼs not just about getting planes and training pilots. These are complex systems, and it would be too difficult to implement two of them at the same time,” said Billström.

He noted that Sweden is open to a future Gripen transfer to Ukraine when the F-16 program is sufficiently developed. "Again, this is Ukraineʼs business, not the Swedish governmentʼs," Bilström added.