“This is what Russiaʼs readiness for negotiations looks like.” EU ambassadors reacted to the missile attack on the Okhmatdyt Childrenʼs Hospital

The ambassadors of the USA and EU countries reacted to the Russian missile attack on the National Childrenʼs Specialized Hospital "Okhmatdyt", where one of the departments collapsed, and the entire complex was damaged.
Ambassador of Austria Arad Benkö wrote the following in X:
German Ambassador Martin Jäger said that with this strike, Russia showed its readiness for "negotiations and a desire for peace."
Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže called Putin a butcher:
"Horrifying footage from Okhmatdyt Hospital — the largest childrenʼs hospital in Ukraine — which provides care for children with cancer and other diseases, and which was hit during a massive missile attack by Russia this morning," wrote US Ambassador Bridget Brink.
Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans, who visited Kyiv on July 7, wrote that Russian terror knows no bounds.
“Now the cowardly attack on the childrenʼs hospital… It motivates me even more to get the Patriot and F16 parts delivered quickly. And continue to do more with partners regarding air defense!" he declared.
- On the morning of July 8, the Russian Air Force launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. In total, more than 40 missiles of various types were launched.
- In Kyiv, missiles hit the Okhmatdyt childrenʼs hospital, destroyed residential high-rise buildings, in one of which an entire entrance collapsed, and also on the territory of the “Artem” plant — the area of the “Lukyanivska” metro station was badly damaged. The “ISIDA” medical center was also destroyed. At least 10 people died in the capital, and more than 35 were injured.
- In Dnipro, one person died and six were injured after a missile attack. High-rise buildings and infrastructure were damaged there.
- In Kryvyi Rih, an enterprise was hit. 10 people died, 31 were injured.
- Three people died in Pokrovsk (Donetsk region). There, the Russians hit the enterprise.