“This is what Russiaʼs readiness for negotiations looks like.” EU ambassadors reacted to the missile attack on the Okhmatdyt Childrenʼs Hospital

The ambassadors of the USA and EU countries reacted to the Russian missile attack on the National Childrenʼs Specialized Hospital "Okhmatdyt", where one of the departments collapsed, and the entire complex was damaged.

Ambassador of Austria Arad Benkö wrote the following in X:

German Ambassador Martin Jäger said that with this strike, Russia showed its readiness for "negotiations and a desire for peace."

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže called Putin a butcher:

"Horrifying footage from Okhmatdyt Hospital — the largest childrenʼs hospital in Ukraine — which provides care for children with cancer and other diseases, and which was hit during a massive missile attack by Russia this morning," wrote US Ambassador Bridget Brink.

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans, who visited Kyiv on July 7, wrote that Russian terror knows no bounds.

“Now the cowardly attack on the childrenʼs hospital… It motivates me even more to get the Patriot and F16 parts delivered quickly. And continue to do more with partners regarding air defense!" he declared.