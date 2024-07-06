In Dnipro, the demolition of the rubble of a high-rise building, which was hit by a Russian missile, was completed. Results of the attack

In the city of Dnipro, they finished dismantling the rubble of a high-rise building, which was hit by a Russian rocket on June 28, destroying the four upper floors.

"They worked around the clock. Almost 2,000 tons of construction waste were removed. Because of that attack, unfortunately, three people died, 12 were injured. Three of them are still in the hospital," Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said.

