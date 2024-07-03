Babel: 9 Russians who support the war were admitted to the 2024 Olympics as neutral athletes

At least 9 of the 33 Russian athletes who were allowed to compete at the Olympics in Paris as neutrals support the Russian Federationʼs war against Ukraine.

This is stated in the Babel investigation.

For example, road and track cyclist Tamara Dronova visited occupied Crimea many times, in particular in 2016 and 2019. She trained and competed there. She also worked in the Moscow division of the Dynamo Sports Association, where they train law enforcement officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the FSB, the Foreign Intelligence Service, and the Russian Guard.

A classical wrestler from Ossetia Alan Ostayev, went to competitions in occupied Crimea, in particular to a tournament dedicated to the "reunification of Crimea with Russia." In 2023, he participated in the tournament in memory of Russian General Kutuzov, who commanded the "1st Army Corps” of the “DPR" and died on June 5, 2022, near Popasnaya in the Luhansk region. Another wrestler took part in the same tournament — Magomed Murtazaliev, who was also admitted to the Olympics.

In 2021, wrestler Nachin Mongush served in the Russian army and was a member of the sports team of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. In November 2022, Mongush spoke to Tuva University students as part of the "Iʼm proud of my heroes" propaganda project together with United Russia deputy Eres Sat and Chayan Chimba, a Russian occupier who participated in the war.

Angela Bladtseva, who is engaged in jumping on a trampoline, took part in the championship in Krasnodar in May 2023, where she performed against the background of the “Z” symbol, the inscription "Leave no man behind!" and other propaganda posters.

In 2024, wrestlers Arslan Bagayev and Yelyzaveta Petlyakova took part in the Russian tournament "Ivan Yarigin Cup", where the Russian occupiers were invited as guests. Both athletes were awarded "veterans of the SMO" [special military operation].

In March 2022, wrestler Abdullah Kurbanov took part in a tournament dedicated to the Russian occupier Nurmagomed Hajimagomedov, who died in the war in Ukraine.

Cyclist Alyona Ivanchenko visited occupied Crimea in 2019, and performed in occupied Sevastopol in 2020.