The IOC admitted Russian athletes to the 2024 Games. They will act in a neutral status

The International Olympic Committee admitted Russian and Belarusian athletes to the 2024 Games in Paris in a neutral status. This decision was made by the IOC Executive Committee.
Athletes will be able to perform only in individual starts, and not as a team. They will be selected for the Olympics only through official qualifying starts.
The IOC also notes that currently, out of 4 600 athletes, only 11 "neutral athletes" have met the admission criteria — eight with Russian passports and three with Belarusian ones.
The IOC also adds that currently more than 60 Ukrainian athletes have been selected for Paris 2024.
What restrictions will be established for Russians and Belarusians:
- they will be able to compete only as "individual neutral athletes" and only in individual starts;
- athletes who actively support the war will not be admitted to the 2024 Olympics, the same applies to the personnel of the national teams;
- Athletes under contract in the armed forces of Russia or Belarus, or other military formations, will also not be admitted.
The Olympic Games in Paris will last from July 26 to August 11, 2024.