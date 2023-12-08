The IOC admitted Russian athletes to the 2024 Games. They will act in a neutral status

The International Olympic Committee admitted Russian and Belarusian athletes to the 2024 Games in Paris in a neutral status. This decision was made by the IOC Executive Committee.

Athletes will be able to perform only in individual starts, and not as a team. They will be selected for the Olympics only through official qualifying starts.

The IOC also notes that currently, out of 4 600 athletes, only 11 "neutral athletes" have met the admission criteria — eight with Russian passports and three with Belarusian ones.

The IOC also adds that currently more than 60 Ukrainian athletes have been selected for Paris 2024.

What restrictions will be established for Russians and Belarusians: