The NOC and the Ministry of Sports published recommendations for athletes regarding contact with athletes from Russia and Belarus

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine (NOC) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine have developed recommendations for Ukrainian athletes regarding contacts with Russian and Belarusian athletes at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The document was published on the NOC website on May 2.

As the NOC emphasized, the recommendations were developed to "protect Ukrainian athletes from provocative situations and promote the safety of representatives of the official delegation of the national team of Ukraine."

In particular, Ukrainian athletes are advised to refrain from contact with representatives of the aggressor countries both in the Olympic town and outside it. In case of attempted provocations, it is advised to inform the leadership of the delegation.

Also among the recommendations:

not to participate in communication in social networks, not to distribute or respond to the content of athletes from Russia and Belarus, not to publish joint photos and videos;

refrain from joint photos and videos, if such a need is not related to compliance with the requirements of the competition;

refrain from participating in press conferences, interviews and other promotional events before and after the competition together with athletes from the aggressor countries.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will begin on July 26 and run until August 11. At the competition, 329 medals will be awarded in 32 sports (48 disciplines). More than 10 000 athletes will take part in the Olympic Games.

The International Olympic Committee admitted Russian and Belarusian athletes to the 2024 Olympics in Paris in neutral status.