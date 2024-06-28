Denmark has trained the first 50 Ukrainian specialists who will serve the F-16 fighters.

The commander of the Danish Air Force Jan Dam, told TV2 about this.

He said that these 50 specialists have already returned to Ukraine to help prepare for the reception of the first planes. These are mechanics responsible for weapons and ground personnel of air bases. Another 50 specialists are on the waiting list, whose training will begin after the summer vacation.

Dam added that the F-16s provided by Denmark will operate from Ukrainian air bases, which will soon be ready for use.