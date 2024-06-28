Denmark has trained the first 50 Ukrainian specialists who will serve the F-16 fighters.
The commander of the Danish Air Force Jan Dam, told TV2 about this.
He said that these 50 specialists have already returned to Ukraine to help prepare for the reception of the first planes. These are mechanics responsible for weapons and ground personnel of air bases. Another 50 specialists are on the waiting list, whose training will begin after the summer vacation.
Dam added that the F-16s provided by Denmark will operate from Ukrainian air bases, which will soon be ready for use.
- The Air Force of the Armed Forces expects 19 F-16 aircraft from Denmark. They will be handed over after the completion of the training of pilots and engineers and the construction of the necessary infrastructure. The first fighter jet should arrive in Ukraine already this summer. The country should also train about 20 Ukrainian pilots by the end of this year.
- Ukrainian military pilots and technicians undergo training in the USA, Britain, France, Denmark and Romania. It is expected that Ukraine will have the first six F-16 fighters and 12 trained pilots already in the summer of 2024.
- Some of the F-16 supplier countries (Netherlands and Denmark) have already allowed Ukraine to use their F-16 fighters to attack targets on the territory of Russia.