In the USA, the first group of Ukrainian pilots completed F-16 training

The first group of Ukrainian pilots completed training on F-16 fighters at a military base in the American state of Arizona.

This was reported by Arizona Air National Guard spokeswoman Erin Hannigan, Politico reports.

Ukrainian pilots were trained at the 162nd Air National Guard Air Base in Tucson. Exactly how many of them have already completed the training course — the spokeswoman did not say due to "precaution for their safety".

Currently, pilots of the Air Force of Ukraine are heading to Europe for additional training.

Ukrainian military pilots and technicians are already undergoing training in the USA, Britain, France, Denmark and Romania. It is expected that Ukraine will have the first six F-16 fighters and 12 trained pilots already in the summer of 2024. In total, Ukraine will receive more than 60 F-16s from Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands and Belgium.