In Poland, special units of border guards are being created to protect against illegal migrants

Special units of border guards are being created in Poland to protect the border from aggressive attacks by illegal migrants from the Belarusian border.

This was stated by the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Poland Czeslaw Mroczek the Polish agency PAP reports.

Mroczek was answering the questions of deputies in the Polish Sejm about amendments to the law on supporting the activities of the army, police and border guards, in particular regarding the rules for the use of weapons. They decided to adopt such changes after a Polish border guard died when a migrant threw a stick with a blade at him.

Mrocek emphasized that the biggest threat on the Polish-Belarusian border is the attempts of illegal migrants to aggressively break into Poland.

"It should have been done a long time ago. We will create special units of the Border Service that will protect the border," said Mrochek.

According to him, additional police forces were sent to the border two months ago, whose task was to counter aggressive groups of people. Currently, the Polish-Belarusian border is protected by military, police and border guards from all over Poland.

Polish Minister of Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamys emphasized that the proposed decision will strengthen the sense of security of Polish border guards.

According to the data of the Podlaskie Department of the Border Service of Poland, over the past day (June 26) there were 150 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border. On the side of Belarus, migrants threw stones at Polish border guards. Since the beginning of the year, about 20,000 attempts to illegally cross the border have been recorded on this section of the border.

The situation on the border between Belarus and Poland

In 2021, after the introduction of sanctions against Belarus for the falsification of presidential elections, suppression of the opposition and protests, a stream of migrants from the countries of the Middle East rushed to the border of the European Union (Poland, Lithuania, Latvia).

In the fall of 2021, migrants stormed the borders and threw stones at the border guards. The Belarusian authorities brought them crushed stone on trucks and distributed gas canisters, they blinded the Polish border guards with laser pointers and strobe lights, and tried to destroy the border fence.

Now the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border has worsened again. Illegal migrants regularly try to enter Poland illegally. At the beginning of June 2024, a Polish border guard died after being stabbed on the border with Belarus — a migrant threw a stick with a blade at the end.

Almost every day, Polish border guards face aggression from migrants who want to cross the Polish-Belarusian border. Migrants throw stones, branches, bottles, tools with knives, shoot from slingshots.