A border guard died in Poland — he was injured by a migrant on the border with Belarus

A border guard who was stabbed on the border with Belarus died in Poland — a migrant threw a stick with a blade at him.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Poland Władysław Kosiniak-Komysh.

"It is with deep regret that I say goodbye to our soldier Mateusz, who, despite the efforts of doctors, died after a bandit attack during the defense of the Polish border," he wrote.

A Polish border guard was injured on May 28. The incident occurred during an attack by a group of about 50 foreigners who threw sticks, branches and stones at the border guards. When the migrants tried to cross the border by force, one of them wounded a Polish soldier, the headquarters of the Border Service wrote.

Another border guard provided first aid to the victim, while the migrants continued to attack. The Pole was taken to the hospital by an ambulance.

Almost every day, Polish border guards face aggression from migrants who want to cross the Polish-Belarusian border. As a result of attacks by foreigners, four border guards were injured in recent months, not including the deceased Mateusz. Migrants throw stones, branches, bottles, tools with knives, shoot from slingshots.

For example, during June 3 and 4, border guards recorded almost 450 attempts to enter Poland illegally.

The situation on the border between Belarus and Poland

In 2021, after the imposing of sanctions against Belarus for the falsification of presidential elections, suppression of the opposition and protests, a stream of migrants from the countries of the Middle East rushed to the border of the European Union (Poland, Lithuania, Latvia).

In Europe, they were convinced that the regime of Alexander Lukashenko deliberately created a migration crisis (by increasing the number of flights from the countries of the Middle East) in order to take revenge. Official Minsk blamed the crisis on Europe, which allegedly opened the door for migrants, in particular from Afghanistan captured by the Taliban, and refuses to accept them.

In the fall of 2021, migrants stormed the borders and threw stones at the border guards. The Belarusian authorities brought them crushed stone on trucks and distributed gas canisters, they blinded the Polish border guards with laser pointers and strobe lights, and tried to destroy the border fence.

At the end of 2021, the intensity of the flow of illegal migrants decreased, but in January 2022, Poland decided to build a wall on the border with Belarus with a length of 186 kilometers and a height of 5.5 meters.

Now the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border has worsened again. Illegal migrants regularly try to enter Poland illegally.