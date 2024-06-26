The petition to deprive Tyshchenko of his mandate gained 25 000 signatures in less than a day

On June 24, a petition appeared on the website of the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) to remove the powers of the MP Mykola Tyshchenko. In less than a day, it collected the necessary 25 000 signatures for consideration.

The author of the petition Andriy Sheverdeev emphasized that Tyshchenko should be deprived of his mandate "in connection with his immoral behavior, raiding, racketeering, abuse of official position, excess of powers."

The petition also states that Tyshchenko "significantly harms" the work of the Ukrainian parliament, and his actions harm the countryʼs image.

What preceded

On June 20, a video of a fight in the city center appeared on Dnipro Telegram channels. Blogger Ihor Lachenkov wrote that people in uniform from MP Mykola Tyshchenkoʼs entourage beat and twisted military serviceman Dmytro "Son" Pavlov while he was walking with his child and friends. This happened after Pavlov argued with Tyschenko. According to one version, Pavlov and his friends asked Tyshchenko what kind of armed people without identification marks were walking with the peopleʼs deputy.

Tyshchenko claimed that during searches of illegal bot farms, "police representatives were attacked." He published a video in which a policeman, surrounded by his people, talks to Pavlov and two other men. Tyshchenko wrote that "a friend of one of the organizers of fraudulent bot farms" hit the investigator several times and allegedly tried to escape.

Dnipro police did not confirm Tyshchenkoʼs version and reported that unknown persons in camouflage beat the 33-year-old man and detained him illegally. Two criminal proceedings were opened there — for intentional minor bodily injury and illegal deprivation of liberty.

Later, it turned out that the policeman who was with Tyshchenko in Dnipro was from the capital police. He was released.

On June 25, Mykola Tyshchenko was informed of the suspicion of illegal deprivation of liberty of a person based on a previous group conspiracy. Another person involved in the clash was informed of the suspicion of illegal deprivation of liberty and torture. The prosecutorʼs office did not say who it is, but it is probably one of Tyshchenkoʼs bodyguards. On the same day, the police detained one of Pavlovʼs attackers.

Later, on the same day, Tyshchenko was placed under a 24-hour house arrest, and the MP was given an electronic bracelet.